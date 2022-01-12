Duchene scores 2nd goal in OT, Predators top Avalanche 5-4

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) moves the puck away from goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored two goals, including the game-winner on a power play 3:01 into overtime, and the streaking Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4.

Luke Kunin also scored twice, Tanner Jeannot added a goal and Juuse Saros made 40 saves to help Western Conference-leading Nashville win its fifth straight. Roman Josi had three assists.

Cale Makar had a goal and two assists for Colorado, which had won five in a row. Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Andre Burakovsky and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves.

In overtime, J.T. Compher blocked Josi’s shot attempt, but the puck caromed to Duchene in the slot, where he fired it past Kuemper.