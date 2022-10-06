DENVER (KDVR) — From the professional level down to the beginners, Denver hockey teams cleaned up in championships last season and it’s time to celebrate.

The Mile High City has been deemed “Hockey Capital USA” to honor the NHL Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche, the NCAA Champion University of Denver Pioneers, the Denver East Hockey team and the Pee-Wee Jr. Avs.

A giant hockey puck with the names of all 88 players from Denver’s four 2022 championship teams will be unveiled by Mayor Michael Hancock and members from all four teams.

Forward Logan O’Connor and general manager Chris McFarland will be representing the Avalanche while coaches and players from the other three teams will be in attendance.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche are favored to again come out of a rough-and-tumble West that also features the reliable St. Louis Blues and the Edmonton Oilers, who can go as far as Connor McDavid will carry them. Both look to be Colorado’s biggest challengers in a season that will be defined by which team can knock off the champs.

The Avalanche open the season at home on Oct. 12 with the raising of the Stanley Cup banner at Ball Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7:30 p.m. MT.

The 10-foot puck will be revealed during festivities in front of Union Station at 9:45 a.m. You can watch the celebration on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.