DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche currently find themselves holding the upper hand in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, and now a local man has teamed up with the franchise to honor the team in an eco-friendly fashion.

Pat Milbery is well known for the color and vibrancy he’s added to the Denver skyline over the years.

The Denver muralist has perhaps been best known for his “Love this City” mural at the intersection of Broadway and Park Avenue, featuring “Denver” and a large heart.

However, his latest project is a bit different, not because of the subject matter, but because of the canvas itself.

Milbery has teamed up with the Avalanche organization and with Ball Corporation to create an Avs-focused mural using recycled cups.

Milbery and a friend chopped up more than 1,500 recycled aluminum Ball Corporation cups, pounding them flat and nailing them to a frame to create a completely recycled canvas.

“When you are trying to create something on a surface like this, it’s a good challenge,” he said. “This is a completely recycled project, which is really special.”

The artwork features his trademark style, gracefully wrapping around the Avalanche logo and the “Go Avs Go” slogan.

Milbery said it was an honor to be chosen for the project due to his love for hockey.

“I grew up with my father playing hockey, and he’s still playing at 75, he plays in old-timers leagues,” Milbery explained. “I’ve grown to become a pretty big Avs fan over the years.”

Milbery will be finishing up the mural with a live-painting demonstration at every Tivoli Square watch party through the end of the Stanley Cup Final. He’ll also be painting special ball cups for fans to take home.