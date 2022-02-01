Coyotes end Colorado’s 18-game home winning streak 3-2 in SO

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri scores a goal against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Scott Wedgewood during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Alex Galchenyuk was the only scorer in the shootout and the Arizona Coyotes rallied to beat Colorado 3-2, snapping the Avalanche’s 18-game home winning streak. Galchenyuk had a second-period goal and Lawson Crouse also scored for the Coyotes. Scott Wedgewood stopped 38 shots in regulation and overtime. He made a game-sealing save on Nazem Kadri on Colorado’s last shootout try. The Avalanche had won 10 in a row since an overtime loss in Nashville on Jan. 11. Two of those wins came against Arizona, including a shootout win in Denver to start the 10-game winning streak. Darcy Kuemper had 22 saves and Mikko Rantanen and Nazem Kadri scored for the Avalanche, who lost their first home game since Nov. 3 against Columbus.

