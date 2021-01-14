Colorado hockey announcer plays giant game of Solitaire on Ball Arena ice during intermission

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche started the 2021 season in Denver without fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.

With expectations high for the 56-game season, the Avs faced the St. Louis Blues on opening night.

The Blues won 4-1.

But the game wasn’t all doom and gloom. Avs play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey had a little fun during intermission.

In a Twitter post, McGahey shared a video with the caption, “I’ll just play some solitaire during intermission. #GoAvsGo“.

Even cooler? McGahey won!

Solitaire wasn’t the only game McGahey played on the ice, he also decided to play pong.

Who knows what McGahey will do during the Avalanche’s next game against the Blues in Denver on Friday night.

Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.