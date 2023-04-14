DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche won the Central Division Friday night with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators in the final game of the regular season.

Devon Toews scored 30 seconds into the game and Nathan MacKinnon scored a hat trick to win home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

Friday’s game was a makeup from an originally scheduled game on Nov. 26 that was rescheduled due to a water main break at Bridgestone Arena.

The Avalanche finished the season with 109 points and will face the Seattle Kraken in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with the first game on Tuesday night at Ball Arena.

The first-round schedule is:

Tuesday, April 18 – 8 p.m., Seattle at Colorado, ESPN, SN360, TVAS

Thursday, April 20 – 7:30 p.m., Seattle at Colorado, ESPN, SN360, FX, TVAS

Saturday, April 22 – 8 p.m., Colorado at Seattle, TBS, SN360, TVAS

Monday, April 24 – 8 p.m., Colorado at Seattle, TBS, SN360, TVAS

*Wednesday, April 26 – TBD, Seattle at Colorado, TBD

*Friday, April 28 – TBD, Colorado at Seattle, TBD

*Sunday, April 30 – TBD, Seattle at Colorado, TBD