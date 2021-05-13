Colorado Avalanche win 3rd Presidents’ Trophy in team history

Members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, May, 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (KDVR) — Tyson Jost scored two goals in the 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings as the Colorado Avalanche secured the National Hockey League’s Presidents’ Trophy for the best regular-season record.

Colorado was down by one after LA’s Sean Walker scored an unassisted goal at the end of the first period.

The Avs exploded in the second period with five goals in less than 10 minutes. Jost opened up the scoring at 9:46 and followed it up with a second at 11:38. It is the first multi-goal game for Jost this season. Mikko Rantanen assisted on both Jost’s goals.

Pierre Edouard Bellemare scored at 14:26 in the second period and Joonas Donskoi put one in two and half minutes later. Andrei Burakovsky scored a goal and an assist.

Conor Timmins posted two points with assists on Jost’s second goal of the game and Donskoi’s 17th goal of the season.

The Avalanche will face the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams faced each other eight times this season, with the Avs winning five of the eight. The Avalanche earned home-ice advantage with the win over the Kings on Wednesday night.

This is the third Presidents’ Trophy for the Avalanche. The team lost in the Conference Finals of the 1996-97 season but won the Stanley Cup in the 2000-01 season.