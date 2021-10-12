Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon tests positive for COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are just one day away from open their 2021-2022 season, but star forward Nathan MacKinnon will not be joining them.

The team announced Tuesday that Mackinnon tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be available for the season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Joe Sakic said head coach Jared Bednar will also not be available for the opener due to COVID-19. He tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Sakic says the team is 100% vaccinated https://t.co/ABmPVB2Ot8 — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) October 12, 2021

Sakic said Tuesday that the entire team is vaccinated for COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccination status for specific players is not public, but the league as a whole says 98% of players are vaccinated.

Sakic says the team is “motivated and hungry for the start of the season.” Says it’s a long season but the goal is to win it all pic.twitter.com/igzsZu2mEY — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) October 12, 2021