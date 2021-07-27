Colorado Avalanche sign Landeskog to 8-year contract extension

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, front, smiles after he was congratulated as he passed the team box after scoring his second goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — The captain is back.

The Colorado Avalanche have signed captain Gabriel Landeskog to an 8-year contract, keeping him on the team through the 2028-29 season.

The Avs made the announcement Tuesday night.

The $56 million deal comes as Landeskog was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. Earlier this month the Avs left Landeskog off the protected list for the Seattle Kraken’s expansion draft.

The moment you have all been waiting for…Oh Captain, my Captain!



8 more years of Landeskog!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/8S6GAuEQO9 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 28, 2021

Landeskog, 28, just finished his 10th season with the NHL.

It marked his ninth season as the Avalanche’s captain, when he led the team to the Presidents’ Trophy and Honda West Division Championship.

The Stockholm, Sweden, native was the second overall pick in the 2011 NHL Entry draft. He currently sits sixth in career goals (218), is tied for sixth in career game-winning goals (38) and is eighth in career points (512) with the Avalanche franchise.