Colorado Avalanche return after COVID shutdown

Colorado Avalanche’s Devan Dubnyk (40) plays the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche returned to the ice Wednesday afternoon, the first time since April 14 due to a bout with COVID-19. They are set to head towards St. Louis and face-off against the Blues Thursday night.

“Now that we are cleared to play, we are looking forward to tomorrow,” said head coach Jared Bednar after a closed practice at Ball Arena.

“I don’t like taking a break especially when we are healthy and playing well,” Bednar said. “The protocol and the safety measures are in place for a reason. It’s my job to get the team back up to speed as quick as possible.”

The Avalanche are currently in second place (64 points) in West Division, being passed by the Vegas Golden Knights during the pause in activity.

Joonas Donskoi, Philipp Grubauer and Mikko Rantanen currently remain unavailable on the NHL COVID list.

Rantanen, who is second in the NHL in goals (26), is out due to COVID tracing. Bednar said he will not make the trip to St. Louis but could be available near the end of the road trip.

The NHL also announced make-up dates for the postponed games:

Colorado at St. Louis, scheduled for April 20, is now scheduled for Monday, April 26 at 5 p.m. MT

Colorado at Vegas, scheduled for April 26, is now scheduled for Monday, May 10 at 8 p.m. MT

Los Angeles at Colorado, scheduled for April 16, is now scheduled for Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. MT

Los Angeles at Colorado, scheduled for April 18, is now scheduled for Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m. MT