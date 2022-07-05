DENVER (KDVR) — The 2022 Stanley Cup Champions will hit the ice for the preseason starting in September.
The Colorado Avalanche released the preseason schedule on Tuesday morning.
Here’s a look at the matchups:
- Sept. 25: At Minnesota at 2 p.m. A split squad matchup will also take place in Denver against Vegas at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 27: in Denver against Minnesota at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 28: At Vegas at 8 p.m.
- Oct. 3: At Dallas at 6 p.m.
- Oct. 5: in Denver against Dallas at 7 p.m.
Single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season will be made available for purchase when the 2022-23 schedule is announced at a later date, the Avalanche said.
The Avs are the early favorites to win the 2023 Stanley Cup.