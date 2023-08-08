DENVER (KDVR) — It’s only August but Colorado Avalanche fans can start getting excited and preparing now that the preseason schedule has been released.

The team will split six games home and away starting on Sept. 24 after training camp. There will be two games each against two Central Division rivals and two games against the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

Colorado Avalanche 2023-24 preseason schedule

Sept. 24 vs. Minnesota Wild at 1 p.m. (Ball Arena)

Sept. 25 vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. (Ball Arena)

Sept. 28 @ Wild at 6 p.m. (Xcel Energy Center)

Oct. 1 vs. Dallas Stars at 5 p.m. (Ball Arena)

Oct. 3 @ Stars at 6 p.m. (American Airlines Center)

Oct. 5 @ Golden Knights at 8 p.m. (T-Mobile Arena)

The Avalanche had a bit of a facelift in the offseason but are still favored to win the Stanley Cup this season. No longer in burgundy and blue are Alex Newhook, J.T. Compher, Evan Rodrigues, Lars Eller and Erik Johnson. But the team has welcomed forwards Ryan Johansen, Jonathan Drouin, Miles Wood and Ross Colton.

What the lines will look like come opening night will be determined as training camp wraps up and what head coach Jared Bednar and his staff see during the preseason.