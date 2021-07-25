Colorado Avalanche pick 3 forwards, 1 defenseman in 2021 NHL Draft

DENVER (KDVR) — The 2021 NHL Draft is in the books, and the Colorado Avalanche made four selections:

Round 1, pick 28: Oskar Olausson (RW – Sweden)

Round 2, pick 61: Sean Behrens (D – US National Team Development Program)

Round 3, pick 92: Andrei Buyalsky (C – Dubusque)

Round 7, pick 220: Taylor Makar (C – Brooks Bandits)

Olausson, 18, made his debut in the Swedish Hockey League, the top professional hockey league in Sweden. During the 2020-21 campaign, he recorded four points (3g/1a) in 16 games.

Behrens, 18, is an incoming freshman at the University of Denver. In 2019-20, Behrens scored seven goals and tallied 33 assists in 51 games with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

Buyalsky, 20, recorded 32 points (15g/17a) in 36 games for Dubuque in 2020-21, his first campaign in North America. He ranked fifth on the team in points per game (0.89) and was tied for fifth on the team in goals.

Makar, 20, is the younger brother of defenseman Cale Makar. Taylor spent the 2020-21 campaign with the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, recording 19 points (5g/14a) in 16 games while serving as part of the team’s leadership group.