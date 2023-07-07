DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche just finished hosting their development camp this week which means it’s getting closer to the start of the 2023-24 season.

While the Avalanche training camp schedule has yet to be released, the full regular season schedule was unveiled last week.

Colorado starts off on the road with a West Coast stint opening the season against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 11. The team returns to Denver for the home opener at Ball Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 19.

It’s the first time since 2017-18 the Avalanche will open the season on the road.

The Avalanche’s longest homestands are in December and March with an extended road trip around the All-Star Break on Feb. 2-3.

Colorado Avalanche 2023-24 schedule from NHL.com

The Avalanche will look a bit different this season after losing a few free agents and signing a couple of new ones.

The team traded away Alex Newhook to the Montreal Canadiens and traded to get Ross Colton from the Tampa Bay Lightning and Ryan Johansen from the Nashville Predators.