DENVER (KDVR) — The NHL season may have already started but the Stanley Cup celebration isn’t over just yet and the Colorado Avalanche have the bling to prove it.

To commemorate the Avs third Stanley Cup championship, the team partnered with Jostens to design a unique ring for staff and players. It’s set in 14-carat white gold with a total of 669 diamonds, 18 custom-cut genuine sapphires, two round genuine sapphires, and 42 custom-cut genuine rubies.

The significance behind the design and number of stones:

18 custom-cut sapphires with “STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS” on top

Six custom-cut rubies to create the “A” of the Avs logo signifying the team’s Stanley Cup win in six games

19 diamonds on the logo for Joe Sakic, who wore No. 19 and won the Cup twice as a player and captain of the team and once as the general manager

.22 carats (total for diamonds) to acknowledge the number of years Kroenke has owned the Avalanche

36 rubies set in the pattern of the mountain stripe as on the Avs jersey at the top and bottom of the ring

Two sapphires for the other two Stanley Cup championships in 1996 and 2001

One black ceramic stone for the 2022 Stanley Cup championship inside the “C” logo

72 diamonds make up three Stanley Cups and the number of regular season and postseason wins the team earned on their road to winning the Stanley Cup

“FIND A WAY” with the “A” being the Avalanche logo is etched inside the ring with the results of the playoff series etched below it. The date of the Stanley Cup Final-winning Game 6, 6-26-22, is on the interior palm side of the ring.

Players, staff celebrate and show off new jewelry

The Avalanche players, coaches and owners received the rings at a celebration dinner and got to social media quickly to show them off:

Defenseman Erik Johnson posed with Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog, J.T. Compher and Mikko Rantanen and posted that photo to Instagram saying, “End of a journey. Start of a new one.”

Valeri Nichushkin posted a story of his ring in a case that has a video display of him holding the Cup on the ice after the Game 6 win and he and his girlfriend with the Cup

J.T. Compher posted a story of his ring in its case with a video of the team with the Cup on the ice after the Game 6 victory and a photo of him and Landeskog

Alex Newhook posed with Bo Byram showing off their new bling

The team opens the season Wednesday night at Ball Arena with a Stanley Cup banner-raising ceremony before facing off against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m.