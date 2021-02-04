Colorado Avalanche games postponed until at least Feb. 11 due to ‘COVID protocols’

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer stops the puck on a shot by the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Avalanche games have been postponed until at least Feb. 11 due to players entering “COVID protocols,” the National Hockey League announced Thursday evening.

“The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Health who determined that more caution was warranted while the parties are analyzing test results in the coming days,” the NHL said in a statement.

The team’s training facilities are also closed until further notice.

“The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Avalanche regular season schedule and it is expected that a decision on next week’s games will be made in the coming days,” the NHL said.

According to the NHL, the Avalanche have always followed recommended guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Earlier Thursday, the team announced its Thursday night game against the Minnesota Wild had been postponed after five Wild players were added to the COVID-19 list.

In addition to the Wild game, a total of four games will be postponed: two each against the Blues and Coyotes.