DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning will battle it out for the Stanley Cup. The Stanley Cup Final starts this week.

Opening odds from sportsbooks show the Colorado Avalanche will win the Stanley Cup.

As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Avalanche are favorites with -195 odds. The Tampa Bay Lightning have +160 odds to win the Stanley Cup, according to FanDuel.

According to Covers.com, PointsBet, DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Unibet, Bet Rivers, FanDuel, WynnBet Sportsbook, and bet 365 all favor the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup.

The last time the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup was in 2001. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup the last two years in a row.