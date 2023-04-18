DENVER (KDVR) — The 2022 Stanley Cup champions will look to defend the title as they play in the first round of the playoffs.

The Colorado Avalanche will face the Seattle Kraken in Game 1 on Tuesday night.

Schedule for series with Seattle Kraken

Here is a look at the schedule for the first round:

Game 1 : Tuesday, April 18 at 8 p.m.: Denver

How to watch the series

Game 1 and Game 2 of the series will be played on ESPN. Game 3 and Game 4 will be played on TBS.

During the regular season, the Avalanche played the Kraken three times.

In the first matchup, the Kraken won 3-2. In the second game, the Avs defeated the Kraken 2-1 in a shootout. In the third game, Seattle earned the two-point victory by a 3-2 score in overtime.