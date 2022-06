TAMPA (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup Champions, and they are ready to celebrate.

The Avs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games and won the clincher on the road in Florida.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Colorado Avalanche players celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Colorado Avalanche players celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Colorado Avalanche players celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche poses for a photo with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: The Stanley Cup is presented on the ice after the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Erik Johnson #6 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Erik Johnson #6 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: J.T. Compher #37 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Colorado Avalanche coaches and players pose for a photo after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Valeri Nichushkin #13 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Jack Johnson #3 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Jack Johnson #3 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Colorado Avalanche coaches and players pose for a photo after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Nazem Kadri #91 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Nazem Kadri #91 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Andre Burakovsky #95 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Check out the photo gallery above for the latest from the Avalanche celebration.