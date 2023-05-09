DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season due to a knee injury he sustained in 2022.

The team confirmed that Landeskog will undergo a cartilage transplant on his right knee on May 10. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Brian Cole at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Landeskog has already had surgery on his knee prior to the 2022-23 season. He was expected to return after 12 weeks but instead missed out on the entire season.

He will now be out for two whole seasons.

The 30-year-old is from Stockholm, Sweden and has played 11 seasons with the Avs. Landeskog was named captain of the team in 2012.