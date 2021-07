Colorado Avalanche logo with the FOX31 graphics

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche acquired defenseman Kurtis MacDermid from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Seattle selected MacDermid from the Los Angeles Kings in the Expansion Draft on June 21.

Traded with the new kids on the block!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/alTpYQ1saT — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 27, 2021

MacDermid, 27, recorded four points in 28 games with Los Angeles last season, ranking first in shooting percentage (12.5%) and tied for third in goals among Kings defensemen.

He also led all Los Angeles blueliners with 7.38 hits per 60 minutes.