DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are up two games in the Western Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Game 3 will take place this weekend in Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place.

Here are five things to know:

Game 3 will be played at 6 p.m. There will be a watch party at Ball Arena. Tickets are $10 each. Doors open at 5 p.m. The Avs lead the series 2-0 after beating the Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 and 4-0 in Game 2 The game will be televised on TNT and broadcast on Altitude 92.5 FM radio Game 4 is scheduled for Monday, June 6 at 6 p.m. in Edmonton

The last time the Avalanche made it to the Stanley Cup Final was in 2001. They went on to win the Stanley Cup that year.