Avalanche, coach Jared Bednar agree on 2-year extension

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche signed head coach Jared Bednar to a two-year extension that runs through the 2023-24 season.
Bednar is coming off a 2020-21 season in which he guided the Avalanche to the Presidents’ Trophy for the league’s top mark and their fourth straight postseason appearance.
His team is off to a solid start this season despite key injuries to players like Nathan MacKinnon.
The 49-year-old Bednar has a 192-154-40 career mark in six seasons leading the Avalanche. He’s one win away from matching Bob Hartley for most by a coach in Avalanche history.