Avalanche, coach Jared Bednar agree on 2-year extension

Colorado Avalanche

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, back, directs his team against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Denver. The Golden Knights won 3-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche signed head coach Jared Bednar to a two-year extension that runs through the 2023-24 season.

Bednar is coming off a 2020-21 season in which he guided the Avalanche to the Presidents’ Trophy for the league’s top mark and their fourth straight postseason appearance.

His team is off to a solid start this season despite key injuries to players like Nathan MacKinnon.

The 49-year-old Bednar has a 192-154-40 career mark in six seasons leading the Avalanche. He’s one win away from matching Bob Hartley for most by a coach in Avalanche history.

