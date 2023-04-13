DENVER (KDVR) — After sitting the entire season with an injury, Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will now miss the team’s run at becoming back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.

Landeskog injured his knee last year and had surgery before this season. When this season began in October, coach Jared Bednar said he would miss 12 weeks. This set the table for a return in January, but that never happened.

He did get time skating in February, but it seems the recovery has not gone as expected.

Landeskog is one of several key players who have been injured this season, but everyone else has made a return and the team is otherwise at full strength as they start this season’s playoffs.

The schedule for Stanley Cup playoffs games hasn’t been released, but they are scheduled to begin on Monday, April 17.

As things stand on April 13, with the season not yet complete, The Avs will face the Minnesota Wild in the first round with home ice advantage as the higher seed.