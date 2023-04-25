SEATTLE (KDVR) — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will miss Wednesday’s game 5 matchup against the Seattle Kraken after being suspended by the league.

Makar was suspended for hitting Kraken forward Jared McCann about halfway through the first period.

After a shot by McCann, the puck was knocked up and out of play. Initially, Makar seemed to put a hand out to steady himself against McCann, but as the two men skated toward the corner Makar shoulder checks McCann into the boards.

After the game, Makar said he didn’t know the puck was out of bounds when he made the hit.

“It’s unfortunate. I never want to injure guys. Hopefully he’s all right,” Makar said after the game. “I didn’t feel like I tried to finish him that hard, but I feel like if I was in that scenario they would have done the exact same thing. I’m not trying to hurt anybody.”

According to a video posted by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, there were three factors considered in the suspension decision:

This hit is considered interference

McCann was injured

Makar has no history of fines or suspensions

The Avalanche ended up losing the game in which the hit occurred Monday in overtime. The series is now tied at 2-2, with game 5 scheduled to take place Wednesday in Denver.

Game 6 will be Friday in Seattle and, if necessary, game 7 will take place back in Denver on Sunday. Start times for these last two games of the series have not been announced yet.