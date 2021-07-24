Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar signs 6-year, $54 million contract

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) in the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, May 17, 2021, in Denver. Colorado won 4-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed defenseman Cale Maker to a six-year, $54 million contract.

“I have so much faith in the organization that a long term deal is what I want,” Makar said on a Zoom conference call Saturday afternoon.

Makar, 22, is one of the NHL’s premier young defensemen. He was a finalist for the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman and was named to the NHL First All-Star Team last season.

“I’m so young and have done nothing yet,” said Makar who totaled 44 points (eight goals, 36 assists) in 44 regular-season games for the Avalanche this past season.

“This is a team that has potential and can win now,” Makar said, who will be with the squad through the 2026-2027 season. “We wanted to do something that can work for both sides.”

Makar is one of three high-profile Avs veterans whose contract is up this off-season. Colorado will now turn their attention toward re-signing team captain Gabriel Landeskog and Philipp Grubauer, who are unrestricted free agents.

“We want everybody back.”