Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar signs 6-year, $54 million contract

Colorado Avalanche

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) in the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, May 17, 2021, in Denver. Colorado won 4-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed defenseman Cale Maker to a six-year, $54 million contract.

“I have so much faith in the organization that a long term deal is what I want,” Makar said on a Zoom conference call Saturday afternoon.

Makar, 22, is one of the NHL’s premier young defensemen. He was a finalist for the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman and was named to the NHL First All-Star Team last season. 

“I’m so young and have done nothing yet,” said Makar who totaled 44 points (eight goals, 36 assists) in 44 regular-season games for the Avalanche this past season.

“This is a team that has potential and can win now,” Makar said, who will be with the squad through the 2026-2027 season. “We wanted to do something that can work for both sides.”

Makar is one of three high-profile Avs veterans whose contract is up this off-season. Colorado will now turn their attention toward re-signing team captain Gabriel Landeskog and Philipp Grubauer, who are unrestricted free agents.

“We want everybody back.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories