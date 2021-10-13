Byram gets first NHL goal, Avalanche beat Blackhawks 4-2

Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook, back, passes the puck as Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan covers in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Bowen Byram scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to lead the short-handed Colorado Avalanche to a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog each had a goal and an assist for Colorado, which played without star center Nathan MacKinnon and head coach Jared Bednar.

Both are in the COVID-19 protocol and away from the team. Assistant coaches Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt led the team.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 32 shots in his Avalanche debut and Jack Johnson added a goal.

Kuemper, acquired from Arizona in the offseason, wasn’t tested early but made two big saves on Kirby Dach in the second period.

Dach had a breakaway at 12:02, but Kuemper closed the pads on his shot. Minutes later, he had another wide-open chance from the left circle that Kuemper stopped.