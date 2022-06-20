TAMPA BAY, Fla. (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche aren’t sitting back on their heels after lighting up the Tampa Bay Lightning seven times Saturday night.

Instead, the team is focused on regrouping and moving on from the shutout and they may have to do so with one possible change: no Andre Burakovsky. He took a shot to the hand from Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman early in the second period of Game 2 and did not return. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said he is listed as day to day but as of the morning skate, was not physically in Tampa.

“This has been regular season all along and this has been basically the playoffs the last two series, it’s just been whoever’s ready and whoever can go is going to go. It’s no different tonight,” captain Gabriel Landeskog said after the team’s morning skate.

What Burakovsky contributed throughout the playoffs

The 27-year-old forward notched three points in the first-round sweep against the Nashville Predators, while the St. Louis Blues held him to just one assist in the four of six games he played in the second-round stretch. Bednar sat Burakovsky for both games 4 and 5 and put him back in the lineup for Game 6.

Burakovsky got an assist in Game 1 but sat out games 2 and 3 against Edmonton. Bednar put him back on the ice for Game 4 where he was a minus 1 in the contest.

Burakovsky was back on his game earning three points in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final. He scored the game-winning overtime goal in Game 1 and got a goal and an assist in Game 2 before getting hurt.

Bednar impressed with Helm’s play

Bednar said that he’s been impressed with his defensive line including Darren Helm and how they have been solid on the penalty kill and good at creating turnovers.

“If you look throughout our lineup and you picked one guy that’s elevated his game the most coming into the playoffs and has been as consistent as you could possibly be and making an impact every single night in the playoffs it’d be Darren Helm,” Bednar said. “I would say to be fair, average regular-season form, and just like a whole different level for us come playoff time.”

Who’s in and out for Game 3

Bednar said Kadri and Burakovsky are day to day so they’re doubtful for a start Monday. The Bolts said Brayden Point is a game-time decision and he wasn’t on the ice for the morning skate.

The puck drops after 6 p.m. at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, but FOX31’s Arran Andersen previewed the upcoming match at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the full interview in the FOX31 NOW player above.