DENVER (KDVR) – A certain Denver-based hockey franchise came into possession of an inordinately large cup over the summer, and now, the Broncos plan to take time out of their home opener to honor that impressive acquisition.

That oversized chalice-carrying hockey franchise is, of course, the Colorado Avalanche – the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions.

Now, ahead of the 2:25 p.m. kickoff for the Broncos’ home opener against the Houston Texans on Sept. 18, members of the Avalanche will be in the north end zone, leading the crowd in the “wow fan pump” cheer.

After the hockey champs rile up the crowd at Empower Field at Mile High, they will be recognized during the first time out that happens in the first quarter.

If you are planning on making it out to the game, be sure to arrive early so you don’t miss this rare celebration of Denver’s latest championship team.