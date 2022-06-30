DENVER (KDVR) — In the heat of a game, hockey players might find themselves with an offsides call, but one Colorado Avalanche player didn’t expect this offside call to come from a Denver Police officer.

As hundreds of thousands of proud Colorado Avalanche fans flocked to downtown Denver to celebrate the Avs’ Stanley Cup victory, some were even lucky to get up and close with players who stepped down from the floats to greet fans.

Twenty-one-year-old defenseman Bowen Byram was seen jumping off his float to shake hands with fans and even enjoy a beer or two. One fan caught a unique moment when Byram was mistaken for a fan who jumped the barricade.

In the video, a parade route defenseman can be seen stopping Byram as he runs by the crowds and urging him to get back over the barricade and join the sea of fans.

Byram can be heard saying, “I play for the team.” Other fans joined in telling the officer, “He’s a player.”

DPD responded to the incident in a tweet: “The officer (parade route defenseman) thought a fan had come over the boards and into his defensive zone. It was quickly determined he was a player and not offside.”

Byram then runs off to join his float.

Denver Police said safety was their top priority during the massive celebration, even if that meant stopping a Colorado Avalanche player. This is one offside call that Byram won’t forget.