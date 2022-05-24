DENVER (KDVR) — NHL Player Safety says St Louis Blues’ David Perron has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking Nazem Kadri during game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday night.

Perron drew a penalty for the incident during the second period after Kadri scored, making it 4-1.

The $5,000 penalty is the maximum fine allowed.

Kadri was the focus of attention on Sunday when the Avalanche announced an investigation was underway to threats made against Kadri.

Greg Wyshynski said the alleged threats happened after Blues’ goaltender Jordan Binnington suffered a season-ending injury after a collision with Kadri.

The Avalanche will take on the Blues in game 5 of the series on Wednesday night in Denver. Colorado leads the series 3-1.