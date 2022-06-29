DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche will be celebrating with Lord Stanley at the Stanley Cup Championship Celebration in Denver on Thursday.
The City of Denver estimates that several hundred thousand fans will attend the celebration.
In 2001, around 200,000 fans filled city streets for the Stanley Cup celebration parade. In 1996, around 500,000 fans attended the celebration.
The biggest Stanley Cup parade crowds over the last 10 years came from Chicago, where an estimated two million people attended the Blackhawks’ celebration in both 2013 and 2015.
Here’s a look at Stanley Cup parade crowds over the last 10 years:
- 2021: Tampa Bay Lightning- “Thousands of fans” either on boat or on water, the NHL said
- 2020: Tampa Bay Lightning- Boat parade and stadium max capacity at 15,000 due to COVID-19, Washington Post said
- 2019: St. Louis Blues- an estimated 390,000 fans attended, according to KSDK
- 2018: Washington Capitals- Over 100,000 fans, according to Sporting News
- 2017: Pittsburgh Penguins- 650,000 people, WPXI said
- 2016: Pittsburgh Penguins- 400,000 people, WPXI said
- 2015: Chicago Blackhawks- 2 million people, according to ABC 7 Chicago
- 2014: LA Kings- 300,000 people, according to LA Daily News
- 2013: Chicago Blackhawks- estimated 2 million people attended, according to the Chicago Tribune
- 2012: LA Kings- Approximately 250,000 people, according to the Los Angeles Police Department
Here’s a look back at some of the parade crowds from over the years:
