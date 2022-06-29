DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche will be celebrating with Lord Stanley at the Stanley Cup Championship Celebration in Denver on Thursday.

The City of Denver estimates that several hundred thousand fans will attend the celebration.

In 2001, around 200,000 fans filled city streets for the Stanley Cup celebration parade. In 1996, around 500,000 fans attended the celebration.

The biggest Stanley Cup parade crowds over the last 10 years came from Chicago, where an estimated two million people attended the Blackhawks’ celebration in both 2013 and 2015.

Here’s a look at Stanley Cup parade crowds over the last 10 years:

Here’s a look back at some of the parade crowds from over the years:

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 18: Fans gather downtown to watch a parade to celebrate the Chicago Blackhawks’ winning of the Stanley Cup on June 18, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. On Monday the Blackhawks defeated the Tampa Bay Lighting to win their third Stanley Cup in six years. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 16: Jonathan Quick #32 of the Los Angeles Kings holds up the Stanley Cup during the Los Angeles Kings Victory Parade And Rally on June 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Fans crowd in front of the U.S. Department of Commerce as the Washington Capitals with the Stanley Cup pass by during a victory parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: Fans crowd in front of the U.S. Department of Commerce as the NHL Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals pass by on a victory parade June 12, 2018, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH – JUNE 15: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 and Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins proceed down the Blvd of the Allies with the Stanley Cup during Stanley Cup Champion Victory Parade on June 15, 2009 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

(Original Caption) A surprised Bobby Orr finds himself being hugged by an avid girl fan who leaped into his arms during a victory parade for Boston Bruins in Boston’s downtown section 5/10 after the Bruins won the Stanley Cup 5/10 with a win over the St. Louis Blues. Looking on are teammates John Adams (L) Don Marcote and Bill Speer.

CHICAGO – JUNE 11: Michigan Avenue is filled with fans during the Chicago Blackhawks Stanley Cup victory parade and rally on June 11, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

DENVER – JUNE 11: Fans cheer on Joe Sakic #19 and Ray Bourque #77 of the Colorado Avalanche as they celebrate winning the 2001 NHL Stanley Cup Championship from atop a fire engine during a parade on June 11, 2001 in the streets of downtown Denver, Colorado. (Photo By: Brian Bahr/Getty Images/NHLI)

PITTSBURGH, PA – JUNE 14: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins hoists the Stanley Cup during the Victory Parade and Rally on June 14, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – JUNE 11: Buses carrying members of the Chicago Blackhawks players, staff and families make their way down Michigan Avenue during the Chicago Blackhawks Stanley Cup victory parade and rally on June 11, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: Fans crowd in front of the National Archives building as the NHL Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals pass by on a victory parade June 12, 2018, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: A homemade version of the Stanley Cup makes its way through the crowd during the Washington Capitals Victory Parade and Rally on June 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

DETROIT – JUNE 17: Nicklas Lidstrom holds the Conn Smythe Trophy while riding down Woodward Avenue .An estimated 1 million people attended the Detroit Red Wings’ Stanley Cup winning parade on June 17, 2002 on in Detroit, Michigan . (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images/NHLI)

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 15: St. Louis Blues fans cheer during the St Louis Blues Victory Parade and Rally after winning the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on June 15, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 18: Fans wait for the start of a parade to celebrate the Chicago Blackhawks’ winning of the Stanley Cup on June 18, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. On Monday the Blackhawks defeated the Tampa Bay Lighting to win their third Stanley Cup in six years. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, PA – JUNE 15: Bryan Rust #17 and Matt Murray #30 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate during the Victory Parade and Rally on June 15, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Penguins defeated the San Jose Sharks to win the NHL Stanley Cup. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL – JULY 12: Boats line up, including the one holding the Conn Smythe trophy and Andrei Vasilevskiy during the boat parade to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Stanley Cup July 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL – JULY 12: Alex Killorn #17 of the Tampa Bay Lightning holds the Stanley Cup while driving Nikita Kucherov #86 during the boat parade to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Stanley Cup July 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Here are some of our other stories for Avalanche fans:

FOX31 and Channel 2 will have live coverage from along the parade route and the rally starting at 4:30 a.m. Thursday when our morning news broadcasts continue. We will also have additional coverage on FOX31 NOW.