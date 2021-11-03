Bean scores 2nd goal in OT, Blue Jackets beat Avs 5-4

Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger, center, fights his way to the net for a shot between Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard, left, and left wing J.T. Compher in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Jake Bean scored twice, including the winner 1:12 into overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rebounded after surrendering a two-goal lead, beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-4.

Bean skated in and lined a shot past Avalanche goaltender Jonas Johansson as the Blue Jackets improved to 4-0 in games decided after regulation.

Cole Sillinger scored twice and Boone Jenner added a goal for the Blue Jackets, who finished their three-game trip with a 2-1 mark.

Down 4-2 in the third, Colorado got a goal from J.T. Compher with 3:26 remaining and tied it on Bowen Byram’s second goal of the game with 52 seconds remaining. Logan O’Connor also scored for Colorado.

