DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are up three games in the Western Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Avs have the opportunity to sweep the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

Game 4 is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place.

The game will be played on TNT. If you would like to cheer the Avs on with other fans, there will be a watch party at Ball Arena.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 each with proceeds benefitting Kroenke Sports Charities.

If the Avalanche win and advance to the Stanley Cup Finals, it will be the first time since 2001.

If Colorado loses, Game 5 will take place on Wednesday at Ball Arena.