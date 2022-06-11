DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche haven’t just won their way into the Stanley Cup Final, they swept their way in.

Only 14 teams have two sweeps in the postseason in the history of the NHL and the last team to do so on the way to the Final was the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 2003.

The Avalanche’s path to the Stanley Cup resembles the 2003 Ducks’ path except for one thing: The Avs have been the highest-favored team going into and throughout the playoffs.

The 2003 Ducks team was led by Jean-Sebastien Giguere’s stellar goaltending to take them to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup Final after sweeping the Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference Final.

Anaheim opened the playoffs with a sweep of the defending Stanley Cup champion Detroit Red Wings. Ironically enough, just like the Avalanche/St. Louis Blues second-round series, Anaheim suffered two losses to the Dallas Stars in the best-of-seven win. The Ducks went on to lose the Stanley Cup Final to the New Jersey Devils in seven games.

Goaltending is key

Although coach Jared Bednar has not announced who will start Game 1, he has two solid netminders to choose from that helped get the team to the Stanley Cup Final.

While Pavel Francouz was in net for nearly the entire sweep of the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final, he’s focused on the next and final round.

“The mindset is to get ready the best that I can, and that’s it,” Francouz said.

Colorado is just the fifth team in NHL history to have two goaltenders win five games each during a playoff run. They’re hoping to join the 2017 Pittsburgh Penguins, 1972 Boston Bruins and 1969 Montreal Canadiens as the only teams to do that and win the Stanley Cup.