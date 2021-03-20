Avs shut out Wild 6-0 in 6th straight win

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer makes a glove save of a shot from the Minnesota Wild in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves, Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 6-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Cale Makar scored a goal and assisted on another, Nathan MacKinnon had three assists and Mikko Rantanen scored his third goal in two games. Tyson Jost, Devon Toews and Valeri Nichushkin also scored.

Grubauer earned his fifth shutout of the season and the 16th of his career. The 29-year-old tied his career high with his 18th win. Hunter Miska was sent back to the Colorado Eagles giving Adam Werner the backup spot for the game.

The Avs acquired goaltender Jonas Johansson from the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday to help with net presence and take some pressure off Grubauer. The 25-year-old goalie has only started 11 games in his NHL career and is 0-5-1 with a 3.79 goals-against average and .884 save percentage in seven games (five starts) this season.

Backup goalie Pavel Francouz has been sidelined with a lower-body injury since the start of the season resulting in the team relying heavily on Grubauer.

Wild goaltender Kappo Kahkonen had his personal nine-game winning streak snapped. He stopped 36 shots.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.