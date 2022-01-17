Avs shooting for 14th straight home win vs. Wild

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrates a game winning shoot out goal against the Arizona Coyotes during an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are shooting for a 14th straight home win when they face off against division-rival Minnesota Wild at Ball Arena on Monday.

The Avalanche extended the NHL’s longest home winning streak in nearly four years to 13 games with the win against the Coyotes last week.

The puck drops at 1 p.m. and the team is 7-0-1 so far this January and atop the Central Division and tied with the Nashville Predators for the lead in the Western Conference with 51 points.

The Avs beat the Wild 4-1 in their last matchup at home back on Oct. 30, 2021. The Wild have played one fewer game than the Avalanche and currently have 46 points.

Colorado is 20-3-2 in its last 25 games, the best 25-game stretch in team franchise history. The previous best 25-game run was 19-3-3 from Feb. 26–April 11, 2021, and 18-2-3-2 from Jan. 20–March 13, 2003.

Nazem Kadri leads the team in points (49) with Mikko Rantanen (44) and Nathan MacKinnon (38) right behind him.