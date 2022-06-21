TAMPA, Fla. (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche knew to expect a different game from the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 3 Monday night and that’s exactly what they got.

After getting on the board first, the Avs broke down and lost as a team. Gabriel Landeskog scored both goals in the 6-2 loss and Darcy Kuemper was pulled midway through the second period after allowing five goals on 22 shots and replaced with Pavel Francouz.

“He didn’t have a good night, you know? Neither did our team,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said of Kuemper after a 6-2 loss at Amalie Arena. “We win as a team, lose as a team. Group him in with everybody else. Just wasn’t as good as we needed to be.”

The Avs are addressing the breakdown and how they’re preparing for a crucial Game 4 Wednesday night in Tampa Bay at 11:30 a.m. You can watch the conference after the morning skate on FOX31 NOW in the player above.