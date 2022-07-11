DENVER (KDVR) — There’s a front office shuffle happening at Ball Arena after a successful season that ended with the Colorado Avalanche lifting the Stanley Cup.

The Avs announced Monday that Executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic has been promoted to President of Hockey Operations. Assistant General Manager Chris MacFarland has been promoted to the GM job.

The news comes within a week of Sakic being named the National Hockey League General Manager of the year. He’s the first executive in Avalanche history to earn the honor.

The Colorado Avalanche celebrated with Lord Stanley at the Stanley Cup Championship Celebration in Denver on Thursday. You can watch full parade coverage here.

Sakic is the first person in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup both as a captain and a GM with the same organization. The Avalanche plan to have a news conference announcing the change in the front office at 1 p.m. on Monday.