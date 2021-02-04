Avs game vs. Wild postponed, Jost put on COVID protocol list

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 02: Tyson Jost #17 of the Colorado Avalanche takes a shot while playing the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on March 02, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche’s final game of a four-game series on Thursday night against the Minnesota Wild has been postponed due to COVID protocol.

Five Wild players have been put on the protocol list and the team’s training facilities have been closed for deep cleaning. In addition to Thursday night’s game, the Wild will not play another three games against the Arizona Coyotes and St. Louis Blues.

The league says Avs center Tyson Jost has been placed on the protocol list. No other Avs players have been reported on that list.

The Avalanche are still on schedule to play back-to-back games in St. Louis on Saturday/Sunday. No injury updates have been provided on Nathan MacKinnon and several other players.

Three other teams have been shut down due to COVID protocol: Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, and Buffalo Sabres.

With 40 players on the COVID protocol list, the NHL is revising its procedures in place. Glass panels have been removed from behind benches for better air flow. Players and coaches can’t get to the arena until 1 hour and 45 minutes before the game unless they’re getting treatment for injuries. All meetings must be virtual. Teams were also told to space out locker rooms more to provide 6 feet of space between players and staff.

“I think the protocols are appropriate,” Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Tuesday. “These are difficult times. Look, you can do everything right and still contract COVID. I think we’re all trying to be careful. I think the players recognize how fortunate we are to be back playing, playing games, competing for a Stanley Cup and earning a paycheck.”

The league is not yet considering adding a daily rapid test to go along with PCR testing, like the NBA did. PCR tests are considered to be more accurate, but there’s a 12-24 hour turnaround on results.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.