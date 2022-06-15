DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands of people attended the first matchup for the Stanley Cup Final to cheer on the Colorado Avalanche in Downtown Denver.

The watch party was held at the Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus. The location is across the street from Ball Arena.

“It’s just more fun than staying at home,” said fan Phil Ord, who came decked out in an Avalanche burgundy baseball cap.

The watch party included large, flat-screen televisions and food and beer booths.

“We’re gonna do it. We’re gonna do it,” said fan Margie Mick, sporting a Joe Sakic jersey.

Security was very apparent on the ground and atop nearby buildings.

Game 2 is Saturday night in Denver. The Tivoli Quad watch party will be held every game of the Stanley Cup Final.