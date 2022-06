DENVER (KDVR) — Ball Arena may not have been sold out but it was a packed house for the Colorado Avalanche Game 3 watch party Saturday night.

The Avs mascot Bernie, the Ice Patrol and Rachel Richlinksi with other in-game talent were at the party interacting with the crowd.

Tickets for the Game 4 watch party on Monday night are $10 through Ticketmaster. The team said the cost of the ticket is going to the Kroenke Sports charities. Doors open at 5 p.m. and parking is free.