DENVER (KDVR) — Coach Jared Bednar will be leading the Colorado Avalanche for a few more years after he and the team agreed to a contract extension.

Bednar’s current contract was signed and November of 2021 and lasted through this season. His extension keeps him with the team through the 2026-27 season.

Since the existing contract was signed, he led the Avs to a Stanley Cup Championship. This season hasn’t been as polished but after pushing through a series of high-profile injuries the team remains among the top few teams in the NHL’s Western Conference.

Bednar is the coach with the second-most wins in franchise history and is the leader in that stat since the team moved to Colorado in 1995.

The terms of Bednar’s extension were not immediately disclosed with the announcement.