Avs center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Colorado Avalanche’s Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scores an empty-net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Thursday, April 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Hockey League and Colorado Avalanche today announced the 31-team nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

Avalanche center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare is the team’s nominee for the trophy, which is presented to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

“Where I come from, and the work that has to be done to be here, sometimes you’re not trying to lead, you’re trying to do what you think is right,” said Bellemare, the seven-year veteran from France. “It’s kind of a good tap on the back.”

NHL teams selected the nominees.

The first-place finisher will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice.