Avs cancel game 4 against Dallas stars in response to Jacob Blake shooting

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Avalanche will not be playing their game against the Dallas Stars as scheduled Friday night in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Several professional sports teams and leagues suspended games and practices starting Wednesday, after players on the Milwaukee Bucks decided to forfeit their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

The NBA eventually canceled all games for that day and the following day, including the Nuggets game 6 against the Utah Jazz which was supposed to take place Thursday.

The Denver Broncos also canceled their practice that had been scheduled for Thursday.

The Avalanche and all other NHL teams played their games Wednesday night, but games scheduled for Thursday and Friday were canceled.

Friday’s Avalanche game was scheduled for 8 p.m., the games will be rescheduled starting Saturday, but specifics have not yet been released.

“We understand that the tragedies involving Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others require us to recognize this moment. We pledge to work to use our sport to influence positive change in society,” a joint statement from the NHL and NHL Players Association said.

Officer Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran with the Kenosha, Wisconsin Police Department, shot Blake, 29, while holding onto his shirt after officers first unsuccessfully used a taser and as Blake leaned into his vehicle during.

State agents later recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of the vehicle, the release said. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons. No charges have been announced and the state Department of Investigation continues to investigate.Trump sending federal assistance to Wisconsin following Kenosha protests

After much discussion, NHL Players believe that the best course of action would be to take a step back and not play tonight’s and tomorrow’s games as scheduled. The NHL supports the Players’ decision and will reschedule those four games beginning Saturday and adjust the remainder of the Second Round schedule accordingly. Black and Brown communities continue to face real, painful experiences. The NHL and NHLPA recognize that much work remains to be done before we can play an appropriate role in a discussion centered on diversity, inclusion and social justice. We understand that the tragedies involving Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others require us to recognize this moment. We pledge to work to use our sport to influence positive change in society. The NHLPA and NHL are committed to working to foster more inclusive and welcoming environments within our arenas, offices and beyond.