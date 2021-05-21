Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games for illegal check to the head

Nazem Kadri #91 of the Colorado Avalanche warms up prior to Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round against the Dallas Stars during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on September 04, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Hockey League on Friday officially suspended Colorado Avalanche center, Nazem Kadri eight games for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk Wednesday night.

Kadri was suspended indefinitely until the hearing on Friday. He was offered an in-person meeting, which means the infraction would require a suspension of six games or more.

Colorado’s Nazem Kadri has been suspended for eight games for an Illegal Check to the Head on St. Louis’ Justin Faulk. https://t.co/5rg2ZPVm5P — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 22, 2021

Kadri put a high hit on Faulk in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series. Faulk left the game and remains out for Game 3. Kadri was thrown out with a match penalty.

“That’s a very dangerous hit,” Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly said after Game 2. “It’s got to be a suspension. It’s dangerous, he’s a repeat offender, it’s completely uncalled for. It’s awful to see.”

This is Kadri’s fifth suspension for questionable, dangerous hits. His first suspension came in 2013 for a hit to the head of Niklas Backstrom. He received a four-game ban in 2015 for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers forward Matt Fraser. In 2016, Kadri was suspended four games for cross-checking Detroit Red Wings’ Luke Glendening. He was suspended three playoff games for boarding Boston Bruins’ Tommy Wingels in 2018. Most recently, he was out the rest of the first round of the playoffs for cross-checking Bruins’ Jake Debrusk in 2019.