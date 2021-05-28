Avalanche will face off against Golden Knights in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) shoots against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) as Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and Avalanche center Tyson Jost (17) position in the crease during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Minnesota Wild to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and will face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

The Golden Knights and Wild series went all seven games coming down Vegas’ 6-2 win on Friday night. Minnesota came back from the brink of elimination with Vegas up 3-1 in the series to win Games 5 and 6 and push the series to a Game 7.

The Avs swept the St. Louis Blues in the first round but have not been sitting back waiting since finishing that series on Sunday. The team has had two full practices and two optional skates in the week off.

“Whoever we play Sunday, we’re going to be ready to go,” center Nathan MacKinnon said after Friday’s practice. “We’re working really hard in practice. We’ve had two really good days, so we’re excited to get going.”

In the eight games the teams played during the regular season, the Avalanche won four, lost three in regulation and had one overtime loss.

Game 1 will host more fans than allowed in the first round with the capacity of Ball Arena increasing to 10,500. The puck drops at 6 p.m. on Sunday.