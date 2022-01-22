Avalanche top Canadiens 3-2 in OT for 15th straight home win

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Prime (30) during overtime in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Denver. Colorado won 3-2. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored 1:16 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 for their 15th straight win at home.

Colorado is the first NHL team to win 15 consecutive home games since the Washington Capitals did it Jan. 1 to March 4, 2017.

The Avalanche won their previous two home games in shootouts and have won six in a row overall. Landeskog got the winner, his 15th goal of the season, on a feed from Valeri Nichushkin. His one-timer on a pass across the front of the net beat Cayden Primeau. Nichushkin also had a goal after missing three games while in health and safety protocols.

Sam Reinhart scored in regulation for Florida, and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots in the win. The Panthers are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games. Alex Chiasson scored in the first period for Vancouver.

Spencer Martin, making his fourth NHL start and first in nearly five years with Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak in COVID-19 protocols, had 33 saves. Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver in the first round of the tiebreaker and Anton Lundell tied it for Florida in the second round.