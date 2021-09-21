Avalanche to honor former President/General Manager Pierre Lacroix on Oct. 16

File-This May 12, 2006 file photo shows Colorado Avalanche president Pierre Lacroix struggling to announce that he will step down from running the team’s day-to-day operations as general manager but retain his post as overseer of the NHL hockey franchise. Lacroix, the executive who was the architect behind two Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup championship teams, has died. He was 72. The Avalanche confirmed his death Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club will honor the late Pierre Lacroix by retiring a banner at Ball Arena.

Lacroix, former Avalanche general manager and team president, passed away on Dec. 12, 2020. He was the architect of Colorado’s two Stanley Cup championships in 1996 and 2001.

The ceremony will take place prior to the Oct. 16 game against the St. Louis Blues. It will include a banner highlighting Lacroix’s achievements. That will hang alongside the Avalanche’s six retired jersey numbers.

“Pierre meant so much not only to the organization but to the entire hockey community in Colorado,” said Avalanche Executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic in a statement Tuesday. “We are grateful that we will be able to honor him and his many accomplishments in front of his family, friends and the Avalanche fans he loved so much.”