DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are coming off a Stanley Cup-winning season and it seems they’ve picked up quite a few fans from it.

According to StubHub, the Avs have made its top 10 teams list for the first time at No. 9 and are trending at No. 2 for ticket demand, which is a nearly 200% increase from last season.

The Avalanche season opener at Ball Arena is StubHub’s top-selling game in the U.S. outside of the NHL Winter Classic. The Stanley Cup banner will be raised to the rafters of the arena at that game scheduled for Oct. 13 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The top highest-demand home games for the Avs season are:

Avs Faithful can expect to pay almost $200 for Game 1 upper balcony seats as that is the cheapest ticket available on StubHub as of Sept. 28.

Although the Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Stanley Cup, that rematch is not one of the top games fans want to attend.

Currently, captain Gabriel Landeskog is not expected to start the season due to an upper-body injury and coach Jared Bednar said: “he won’t skate anytime soon.” The rest of the team is ready to go and excited to win the Cup again.

Locking in MacKinnon, filling Kadri’s skates

Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon signed a $12.6 million per year contract, making him the highest-paid player in the NHL. His new contract begins after this season, as it’s the last of his current seven-year contract he signed in 2016. He was making $6.3 million.

The Avs lost Nazem Kadri to free agency as he signed a big contract with the Calgary Flames but added Evan Rodrigues hoping to help fill the void.

Rodrigues arrives in the Mile High City after a season in Pittsburgh, where he set career highs with 19 goals and 24 assists. Rodrigues was the lone Penguins player to skate in every game last season.